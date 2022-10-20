Dr. Sohaib Aleem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aleem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sohaib Aleem, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sohaib Aleem, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen and Elkhart General Hospital.
Dr. Aleem works at
Allergy Immunology South Bend Clinic211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 237-9217Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
South bend clinic allergy office Elkhart500 Arcade Ave Ste 300, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 237-9217
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Elkhart General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Aleem?
Dr. Aleem was very professional, very knowledgeable in all areas and answered all of my questions. He made sure to explain all test results thoroughly and made sure I understood everything prior to leaving my appt. I would highly recommend Dr. Aleem.
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1588894026
- University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Allergy & Immunology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Aleem accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aleem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aleem works at
Dr. Aleem speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Aleem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aleem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aleem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aleem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.