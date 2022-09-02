Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sohaib Hassan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sohaib Hassan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL.
Dr. Hassan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Digestive Care P.L.609 Medical Care Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 685-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hassan?
I just met Dr Hassan during my admittance to South Bay Hospital. "He is the reason" why I am recovering from a horrible bout with pancreatitis. To be as busy as he is, he still took the time to explain my illness, test results and the plan to my recovery. His bedside manner is pleasant, he's easy to talk to and he is actually willing to listen to a patient. I can't say enough to express my gratitude to him for the care I received.
About Dr. Sohaib Hassan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1407169113
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassan accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassan works at
Dr. Hassan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.