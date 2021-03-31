Dr. Jamil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sohaib Jamil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sohaib Jamil, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Avon, CT.
Dr. Jamil works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Farmington Valley Med Ctr Obgyn Dept44 Dale Rd, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 674-8830
-
2
Gazi G Rosul MD350 Silas Deane Hwy Ste 102, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 529-8670
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jamil?
Dr. Jamil is a knowledgeable, kind and caring physician.
About Dr. Sohaib Jamil, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1417215161
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jamil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jamil works at
Dr. Jamil has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jamil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamil. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.