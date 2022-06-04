Dr. Sohaib Kureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sohaib Kureshi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Duke University Med Center
Dr. Kureshi works at
Dr. Kureshi's Office Locations
Mercy Physicians Medical Group3750 Convoy St Ste 301, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (619) 297-4481
Sharp Memorial Hospital7901 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Confident and knowledgeable.
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
