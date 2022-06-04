Overview of Dr. Sohaib Kureshi, MD

Dr. Sohaib Kureshi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Duke University Med Center



Dr. Kureshi works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.