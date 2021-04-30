Dr. Sohaib accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tariq Sohaib, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tariq Sohaib, MD
Dr. Tariq Sohaib, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Centro, CA. They graduated from KENNEDY-KING COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.
Dr. Sohaib works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sohaib's Office Locations
-
1
Athar M. Ansari MD Inc.790 W Orange Ave Ste B, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 353-3222
Hospital Affiliations
- El Centro Regional Medical Center
- Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sohaib?
Very cordial upon meeting with him, and and very clear in explaining my results and asking if I understood. Asking if I had any questions and showed that he simply cared for my well being and health.
About Dr. Tariq Sohaib, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Punjabi
- 1023391166
Education & Certifications
- KENNEDY-KING COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sohaib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sohaib works at
Dr. Sohaib speaks Punjabi.
Dr. Sohaib has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sohaib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sohaib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sohaib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.