Dr. Sohail Ahmad, MD
Overview of Dr. Sohail Ahmad, MD
Dr. Sohail Ahmad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmad's Office Locations
Desert Spine Sport & Joint Center36915 Cook St Ste 103, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Directions (760) 340-1003
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner. Very compassionate. I had the best experience with my shoulder compared to the last two times I had with another doctor. I'm super excited to be able to use it. Pre-op preparation meeting with Dr. Ahmad They reviewed the details of what to expect and gave me summaries of things to do before and after surgery.
About Dr. Sohail Ahmad, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366413270
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Albany Mc|Albert Einstein Coll Med
- University VT
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad speaks Spanish.
133 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
