Dr. Sohail Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sohail Ali, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
-
1
Central FL Endocrine/Diabetes635 N Maitland Ave, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 629-4901
- 2 1000 Executive Dr Ste 8-10, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 629-4901
-
3
Alberto Yonfa MD PA117 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 629-4901
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He knows his stuff well.
About Dr. Sohail Ali, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 40 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1235137167
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
