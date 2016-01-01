Overview of Dr. Sohail Azadi, MD

Dr. Sohail Azadi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Azadi works at CommUnityCare Health - Carousel Pediatrics in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.