Dr. Sohail Azadi, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sohail Azadi, MD

Dr. Sohail Azadi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Azadi works at CommUnityCare Health - Carousel Pediatrics in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Azadi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David R. Jones D.D.S. Inc.
    7112 Ed Bluestein Blvd Ste 100, Austin, TX 78723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 744-6000
  2. 2
    David R. Jones D.D.S. Inc.
    9411 N Lamar Blvd Ste 120, Austin, TX 78753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 744-6000
  3. 3
    Carousel Pediatrics
    2237 E Riverside Dr Ste 101C, Austin, TX 78741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 744-6000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Bladder Infection
Fever
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Bladder Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sohail Azadi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154414688
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sohail Azadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Azadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azadi works at CommUnityCare Health - Carousel Pediatrics in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Azadi’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Azadi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

