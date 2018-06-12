Overview of Dr. Sohail Davoudian, MD

Dr. Sohail Davoudian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH) and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Davoudian works at SOMA Medical Group Inc in Redondo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.