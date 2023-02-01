Dr. Sohail Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sohail Hasan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sohail Hasan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They graduated from University Of Toronto, Canada and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Palos Community Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Orland Park Office15300 W West Ave, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 364-3240Monday8:45am - 4:30pmTuesday8:45am - 4:30pmWednesday8:45am - 4:30pmThursday8:45am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
Flossmoor Office19550 Governors Hwy Ste 3600, Flossmoor, IL 60422 Directions (708) 647-9211
Orland Park Office16055 108th Ave, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 364-3240
Ingalls Hospital Professional Office Building71 W 156th St Ste 400, Harvey, IL 60426 Directions (708) 596-8710
Palos Primary Care Center - West Bldg15300 West Ave Ste 212, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 364-6240
- Community Hospital
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- Palos Community Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
My eyesight is changing as I age and Dr. Hasan is very good at ensuring that the changes I observe are a normal part of ageing vs. changes that needs to be treated. His office is very helpful in fitting me into their schedule.
- Ophthalmology
- English, French and German
- 1700886439
- Il Retina Assoc; Rush University Med Ctr
- University Toronto
- University Of Toronto, Canada
- University Of New Brunswick
