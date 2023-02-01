Overview of Dr. Sohail Hasan, MD

Dr. Sohail Hasan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They graduated from University Of Toronto, Canada and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Palos Community Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Hasan works at Illinois Retina Associates in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Flossmoor, IL and Harvey, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.