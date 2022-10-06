See All Cardiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Sohail Jalal, MD

Cardiology
3.8 (16)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sohail Jalal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Jalal works at Metro Mht LLC in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metro Mht LLC
    7737 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 772-1212
  2. 2
    Houston Arrhythmia Associates PA
    915 Gessner Rd Ste 585, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 827-8710
  3. 3
    Town Center Ear Nose and Throat
    3521 Town Center Blvd S Ste B, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 772-1212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Heart Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sohail Jalal, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346234002
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jalal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jalal has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jalal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jalal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jalal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jalal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jalal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

