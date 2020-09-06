See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Trumbull, CT
Dr. Sohail Kayani, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sohail Kayani, MD

Dr. Sohail Kayani, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.

Dr. Kayani works at Sohail Kayani MD in Trumbull, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kayani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sohail Kayani MD
    115 Technology Dr Unit B200, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 445-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital

Allergies
Allergy Testing
Apnea
Allergies
Allergy Testing
Apnea

Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 06, 2020
    I love this office. Dr Kayani has a wonderful receptionist and Dr Kayani is very professional. He has helped my daughter with her asthma. I’m glad we were referred to him!
    Sep 06, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Sohail Kayani, MD
    About Dr. Sohail Kayani, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1700855095
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Residency
    • Nassau University Med Center
    Internship
    • Lincoln Hospital
    Medical Education
    • King Edward Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • Government College, Lahore,Pakistan
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sohail Kayani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kayani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kayani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kayani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kayani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kayani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kayani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kayani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

