Overview

Dr. Sohail Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire.



Dr. Khan works at American Heart and Vascular Institute in Murray, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Venous Insufficiency and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.