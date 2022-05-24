See All Ophthalmologists in Calabasas, CA
Dr. Soheab Ugradar, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (4)
Overview of Dr. Soheab Ugradar, MD

Dr. Soheab Ugradar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Calabasas, CA. 

Dr. Ugradar works at Ucla Stein Eye Center Calabasas in Calabasas, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ugradar's Office Locations

    Ucla Stein Eye Center Calabasas
    26585 Agoura Rd Ste 270, Calabasas, CA 91302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 431-4414
    Ronald Reagan Ucla Medical Center
    757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 267-9800
    Stein Eye Center
    1807 Wilshire Blvd Ste 203, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-0160

Hospital Affiliations
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Eyelid Surgery
Blepharoplasty
Ultrasound, Eye
Eyelid Surgery
Blepharoplasty
Ultrasound, Eye

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    May 24, 2022
    I feel so fortunate to have found Dr. Ugradar. Aside from taking great care of my health, he is so pleasant to speak to. He always takes the time to thoroughly explain my situation in a very clear manner and makes sure to answer any questions or concerns that I may have. It is very refreshing to see a doctor that combines his expertise with his sensitivity towards the patient. Because of his extensive experience, I right away felt confident that I will be receiving great medical care. And so it was - my surgery went very well and I was more than satisfied with the results. I am reminded daily (when I look in the mirror), what a wonderful and professional job he did. I must also take this opportunity to mention the lovely office staff and the most caring nurses that from beginning to end treated me with respect and genuine care. I would highly recommend him to anyone I know.
    Yael Nagar-Schnall — May 24, 2022
    About Dr. Soheab Ugradar, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891259420
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ugradar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ugradar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ugradar has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ugradar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ugradar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ugradar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ugradar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ugradar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

