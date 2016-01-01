Dr. Soheil Aval, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soheil Aval, MD
Dr. Soheil Aval, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Dr. Aval works at
Orthopaedic Medical Group of Santa Ana Inc18102 Irvine Blvd Ste 107, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 508-4123
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1891837373
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Dr. Aval has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aval works at
Dr. Aval speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Aval. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aval.
