Dr. Soheil Lahijani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lahijani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soheil Lahijani, MD
Overview of Dr. Soheil Lahijani, MD
Dr. Soheil Lahijani, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Dr. Lahijani works at
Dr. Lahijani's Office Locations
-
1
Hirsch Skin and Cancer Medical Group8654 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 550-6886
-
2
Beverly Hills Institute of Plastic Surgery--BHIPS2080 Century Park E Ste 501, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 550-6886
-
3
Beverly Hills Institute of Plastic Surgery27420 Tourney Rd Ste 200, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (310) 550-6886
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lahijani?
Dr.Saul Lahijani is an amazing surgeon ! I had the smart -liposuction 360! Worth it!!
About Dr. Soheil Lahijani, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1992852784
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Yale University/West Haven VA Medical Center
- St John Hosp&Med Ctr
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- University Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lahijani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lahijani accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lahijani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lahijani works at
Dr. Lahijani speaks Persian and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lahijani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lahijani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lahijani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lahijani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.