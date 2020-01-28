Overview of Dr. Soheil Lahijani, MD

Dr. Soheil Lahijani, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.



Dr. Lahijani works at Beverly Hills Institute Of Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.