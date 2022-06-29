Dr. Soheil Niku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soheil Niku, MD
Overview of Dr. Soheil Niku, MD
Dr. Soheil Niku, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA.
Dr. Niku works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Niku's Office Locations
-
1
Simi San Fernando Valley Urology Associates14901 Rinaldi St Ste 205, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 365-0259
-
2
Simi San Fernando Urology Asscs2925 Sycamore Dr Ste 103, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 583-0944Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Nichols Richard T MD Office2100 Lynn Rd Ste 250, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 373-8611Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Niku?
Don't understand bad reviews. I found Dr. Niku to be very likable and professional. His staff is polite and, for the most part, friendly. The lobby area and treatment rooms are well maintained. He has performed 2 procedures on me recently. They were pain free with no dis-comfort post op. Give him a chance. Ignore previous reviews.
About Dr. Soheil Niku, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1114994274
Education & Certifications
- U Calif San Diego Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niku has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niku accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niku works at
Dr. Niku has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niku on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Niku. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niku.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.