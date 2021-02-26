Dr. Soheil Pakzad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pakzad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soheil Pakzad, MD
Overview
Dr. Soheil Pakzad, MD is a Dermatologist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Locations
Associated Skin Care Specialists - Coon Rapids3833 Coon Rapids Blvd NW Ste 280, Minneapolis, MN 55433 Directions (763) 571-4000
Associated Skin Care Specialists7205 UNIVERSITY AVE NE, Minneapolis, MN 55432 Directions (763) 571-4000
Associated Skin Care Specialists11107 Ulysses St NE Ste 200, Blaine, MN 55434 Directions (763) 576-9212
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pakzad and his staff are professional, listen well and genuinely care. I had seen Dermatologists before him and didn't get good results. I wish I had found Dr. Pakzad first as my skin is great since starting treatment with him.
About Dr. Soheil Pakzad, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1417991787
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pakzad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pakzad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pakzad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pakzad has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pakzad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pakzad speaks Persian.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Pakzad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pakzad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pakzad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pakzad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.