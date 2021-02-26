See All Dermatologists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Soheil Pakzad, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Soheil Pakzad, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (71)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Soheil Pakzad, MD is a Dermatologist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Dr. Pakzad works at Associated Skin Care Specialists - Coon Rapids in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Blaine, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andrew Pisansky, MD
Dr. Andrew Pisansky, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Skin Care Specialists - Coon Rapids
    3833 Coon Rapids Blvd NW Ste 280, Minneapolis, MN 55433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 571-4000
  2. 2
    Associated Skin Care Specialists
    7205 UNIVERSITY AVE NE, Minneapolis, MN 55432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 571-4000
  3. 3
    Associated Skin Care Specialists
    11107 Ulysses St NE Ste 200, Blaine, MN 55434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 576-9212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Intertrigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pakzad?

    Feb 26, 2021
    Dr. Pakzad and his staff are professional, listen well and genuinely care. I had seen Dermatologists before him and didn't get good results. I wish I had found Dr. Pakzad first as my skin is great since starting treatment with him.
    Bonnie — Feb 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Soheil Pakzad, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Soheil Pakzad, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pakzad to family and friends

    Dr. Pakzad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pakzad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Soheil Pakzad, MD.

    About Dr. Soheil Pakzad, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417991787
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Soheil Pakzad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pakzad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pakzad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pakzad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pakzad has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pakzad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Pakzad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pakzad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pakzad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pakzad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Soheil Pakzad, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.