Overview

Dr. Soheil Pakzad, MD is a Dermatologist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Pakzad works at Associated Skin Care Specialists - Coon Rapids in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Blaine, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.