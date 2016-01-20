Dr. Soheil Younai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Younai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soheil Younai, MD
Overview of Dr. Soheil Younai, MD
Dr. Soheil Younai, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Encino Hospital Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Younai works at
Dr. Younai's Office Locations
California Center For Plstc Sgy16055 Ventura Blvd Ste 100, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 386-1222
Hospital Affiliations
- Encino Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Regal Medical Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Younai and his staff are remarkably the best plastic surgeons in Los Angeles with very competitive prices. I am 3 months post-op from a high tension tummy tuck and my entire body has been re-shaped to perfection due to Dr. Younai's aggressive skills. My scar is placed so low it's unnoticeable when wearing undergarments. My belly button is so cute and sexy and looks better than my old one. But my favorite part is how Dr. Younai reshaped my waste to look like I'm wearing a corset!
About Dr. Soheil Younai, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1770694069
Education & Certifications
- Hand Microsurgery, reconstruct surgery - University of Pittsburgh
- General Surgery - University of California, Davis, East-bay
- UC Davis East Bay
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- UCLA
Dr. Younai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Younai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Younai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Younai speaks Persian and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Younai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Younai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Younai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Younai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.