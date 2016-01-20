Overview of Dr. Soheil Younai, MD

Dr. Soheil Younai, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Encino Hospital Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Younai works at California Center For Plstc Sgy in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.