Dr. Sohrab Barkhordar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sohrab Barkhordar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Oc Anaheim Medical Center L 86 Willard, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (833) 574-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
He is very patient with kids. He explained everything very well. I had a good impression of him. My kids had a good feeling with him.
About Dr. Sohrab Barkhordar, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital (Affiliate of Weill-Cornell)
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- University Of California
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
