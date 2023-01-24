Dr. Fallahi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sohrab Fallahi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sohrab Fallahi, MD
Dr. Sohrab Fallahi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTER OF IRAN / IMPERIAL CENTER OF IRAN and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Dr. Fallahi works at
Dr. Fallahi's Office Locations
-
1
Montgomery Rheumatology Associates P.A.1421 Narrow Lane Pkwy, Montgomery, AL 36111 Directions (334) 284-3105
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fallahi?
I continue to read terrible reviews for Dr Fallahi, but after seeing him 3 times for Fibromyalgia I can tell you he changed my life. He does ask a million questions. He can be a bit short and to the point. He is very thorough and will make sure to run tests and do X-rays to rule out anything else. Many people want a quick fix with some meds, but he is honest that medicines don’t really work for Fibromyalgia. He will prescribe something like Cimbalta or Lexapro or Wellbutrin. He will tell you it probably won’t work. He will tell you the best thing to do is exercise everyday and eliminate sugar! That’s what I’m doing and it’s working. He smiled so big when I went for my 3rd appointment at the progress I’ve made and told me to tell all my friends that exercise and diet are key to a lot of pain management. He does genuinely care and is not there to just prescribe you something to get you out of his office like so many drs do. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Sohrab Fallahi, MD
- Rheumatology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1497739270
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL CENTER OF IRAN / IMPERIAL CENTER OF IRAN
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fallahi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fallahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fallahi works at
Dr. Fallahi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fallahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fallahi speaks Persian.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Fallahi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fallahi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fallahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fallahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.