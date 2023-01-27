Dr. Sohrab Gollogly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gollogly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sohrab Gollogly, MD
Dr. Sohrab Gollogly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilroy, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
St. Louise Regional Hospital9400 N Name Uno, Gilroy, CA 95020 Directions (831) 648-7200
County of Santa Cruz Health Services Agency Pharmacy1080 Emeline Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Directions (831) 648-7200
- 3 2522 PO Box, Monterey, CA 93942 Directions (831) 648-7200
- 4 6102 PO Box, Novato, CA 94948 Directions (831) 648-7200
Salinas Valley Neurological Assoc.220 San Jose St, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 424-0807
Monterey Spine And Joint12 Upper Ragsdale Dr, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 648-7200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He was quick but not too quick, to the point and gave me some good information. I am never unhappy with him or any Dr. at MSJ. I feel I am in good hands.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1114964764
- University of Washington
Dr. Gollogly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gollogly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gollogly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gollogly has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gollogly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Gollogly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gollogly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gollogly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gollogly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.