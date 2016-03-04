Dr. Sohrab Salamati-Pour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salamati-Pour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sohrab Salamati-Pour, MD
Overview of Dr. Sohrab Salamati-Pour, MD
Dr. Sohrab Salamati-Pour, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Montclair, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Salamati-Pour works at
Dr. Salamati-Pour's Office Locations
Holt Medical Center5153 Holt Blvd, Montclair, CA 91763 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salamatipour has been our kids' doctor for a while now and we absolutely love him!!! He is always willing to teach us about their health so we can take better care of our kids.
About Dr. Sohrab Salamati-Pour, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1003957077
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salamati-Pour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salamati-Pour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salamati-Pour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Salamati-Pour speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Salamati-Pour. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salamati-Pour.
