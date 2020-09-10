Overview

Dr. Sohrab Yamini, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH).



Dr. Yamini works at Federal Medical Group Inc. in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Culver City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.