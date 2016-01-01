Overview

Dr. Sokharith Mey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lowell, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Lowell General Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Mey works at Lowell Primary Care Center in Lowell, MA with other offices in Lynn, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.