Dr. Sol Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sol Jacobs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sol Jacobs, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Locations
-
1
Emory Clinic Endocrinology Mot550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1950, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 778-3280
-
2
Emory Clinic Nephrology1365 Clifton Rd NE Bldg A, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-3280
-
3
Pulmonary Care Building A1365A Clifton Rd NE Fl 3, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-3280
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobs?
Dr. Jacobs is not my doctor but a close lifelong friend who has been a wonderful doctor for one of my parents. I have always known he was an extraordinary doctor, but he proved it once again recently. I live out of town and saw Dr. Jacobs (personal visit), who suggested that I get a blood test done, solely based on some change he saw in my face. Nothing else. The test he suggested revealed a tumor on my pituitary gland that had been undiagnosed by my internist, orthopedist, dermatologist, sleep specialist, or my wife, who is herself a professor of medicine at a leading medical center, or by a team of doctors who treated me during a recent two-week hospitalization, including a week in the ICU. My internist thought I was nuts in asking for the test because my friend said to do it, perhaps the thing doctors hate more than anything other than a request for a test because I saw something on the internet. But Dr. Jacobs was right and my internist was shocked. He is extraordinary.
About Dr. Sol Jacobs, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1689665200
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.