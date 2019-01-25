Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sol Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sol Lee, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Chicago.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Danbury Hospital Child Psychiatry152 West St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 791-5140
-
2
Lori J. Ferguson, LCSW, LLC36 Mill Plain Rd Ste 212, Danbury, CT 06811 Directions (475) 289-2202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
My daughters find Dr. Lee easy to talk to and she is great at explaining issues and medications. My only issue was the office staff. Many times they were rude and once even canceled an appt without notifying me and I only found out when I showed up to see a sign on the door. But I have noticed they are now in the process of replacing the front office staff which I look forward to.
About Dr. Sol Lee, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1700082724
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.