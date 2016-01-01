Overview of Dr. Solange Margery-Bertoglia, MD

Dr. Solange Margery-Bertoglia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Esculea de Medicina-San Jose, Costa Rica and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Margery-Bertoglia works at Jefferson Psychiatry Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Cocaine Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.