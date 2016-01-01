See All Psychiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Solange Margery-Bertoglia, MD

Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Solange Margery-Bertoglia, MD

Dr. Solange Margery-Bertoglia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Esculea de Medicina-San Jose, Costa Rica and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Margery-Bertoglia works at Jefferson Psychiatry Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Cocaine Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Margery-Bertoglia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Psychiatry Associates
    33 S 9th St Ste 210-C, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse
Psychiatric Evaluation
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse
Psychiatric Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Borderline Personality Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Personality Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Anxiety
Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Cocaine Addiction
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Delusional Disorder
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Homicidal Ideation
Impulse Control Disorders
Marijuana Addiction
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Phobia
Psychosis
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Solange Margery-Bertoglia, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1053571000
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center
    • Temple University Hospital
    • Esculea de Medicina-San Jose, Costa Rica
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Solange Margery-Bertoglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margery-Bertoglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Margery-Bertoglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Margery-Bertoglia works at Jefferson Psychiatry Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Margery-Bertoglia’s profile.

    Dr. Margery-Bertoglia has seen patients for Nondependent Cocaine Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margery-Bertoglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Margery-Bertoglia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margery-Bertoglia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margery-Bertoglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margery-Bertoglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

