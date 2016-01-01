Overview

Dr. Soledad Reyes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 64 years of experience. They graduated from MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Reyes works at California Medical Clinic in Fontana, CA with other offices in Ontario, CA and Moreno Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.