Dr. Solemanul Haque, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Solemanul Haque, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Solemanul Haque, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Haque works at
Locations
-
1
Certus Dental Care8035 McKnight Rd Ste 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 663-5299Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haque?
About Dr. Solemanul Haque, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1477112738
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haque accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Haque using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Haque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haque works at
Dr. Haque has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haque.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.