Overview of Dr. Solemon Hakimi, MD

Dr. Solemon Hakimi, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from QAZVIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES / QAZVIN MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Hakimi works at Solemon Hakimi M.d. Inc. in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Indigestion, Chronic Neck Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.