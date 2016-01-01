Dr. Sahebjam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solmaz Sahebjam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Solmaz Sahebjam, MD
Dr. Solmaz Sahebjam, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast.
Dr. Sahebjam works at
Dr. Sahebjam's Office Locations
Vascular and Interventional Radiology12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 745-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Solmaz Sahebjam, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1821265232
Education & Certifications
- IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahebjam accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahebjam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahebjam has seen patients for Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahebjam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahebjam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahebjam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahebjam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahebjam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.