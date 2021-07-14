Overview of Dr. Solomon Bagae, MD

Dr. Solomon Bagae, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Addis Ababa university faculty of medicine and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.



Dr. Bagae works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Marietta, OH with other offices in Belpre, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypotension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.