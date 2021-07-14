Dr. Solomon Bagae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Solomon Bagae, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Solomon Bagae, MD
Dr. Solomon Bagae, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Addis Ababa university faculty of medicine and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.
Dr. Bagae works at
Dr. Bagae's Office Locations
Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Cardiology400 Matthew St Ste 302, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Belpre Medical Campus807 Farson St Ste 204, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very through and explains process. Takes time to listen to patient concerns.
About Dr. Solomon Bagae, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Amharic
- 1104842061
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Addis Ababa university faculty of medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
