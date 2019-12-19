Dr. Solomon Brickman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Solomon Brickman, MD
Overview
Dr. Solomon Brickman, MD is a Dermatologist in Chelmsford, MA. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine.
Dr. Brickman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chelmsford Office3 Courthouse Ln, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Directions (978) 970-2089Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brickman?
Very friendly environment and Dr.Brickman knew perfectly what i needed to treat my skin! RECOMMEND!!!!!
About Dr. Solomon Brickman, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1013973163
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia Hospital
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brickman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brickman works at
Dr. Brickman has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brickman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brickman speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Brickman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brickman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.