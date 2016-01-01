Dr. Solomon Chesoni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chesoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Solomon Chesoni, MD
Overview
Dr. Solomon Chesoni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Locations
Midlands Cardiology Associates200 Springtree Dr Ste 100, Columbia, SC 29223 Directions (803) 735-9800
Providence Hospital2435 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 256-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Solomon Chesoni, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Swahili
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- Howard U, College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chesoni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chesoni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.