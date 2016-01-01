Overview

Dr. Solomon Chesoni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Chesoni works at Cardiology Associates Sumter in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.