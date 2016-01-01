Dr. Solomon Dawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Solomon Dawson, MD
Overview of Dr. Solomon Dawson, MD
Dr. Solomon Dawson, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Dawson's Office Locations
Cooper Nephrology at Cherry Hill2339 Route 70 W # 4, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Cooper Cardiac Care at Camden3 Cooper Plz Rm 215, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Solomon Dawson, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- Male
- 1982024717
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Pennsylvania Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Dawson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Dawson offers online scheduling.
Dr. Dawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
