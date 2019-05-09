Overview of Dr. Solomon Katta, MD

Dr. Solomon Katta, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.



Dr. Katta works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL with other offices in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.