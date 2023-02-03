See All Ophthalmologists in Reading, PA
Dr. Solomon Luo, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Solomon Luo, MD

Dr. Solomon Luo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston.

Dr. Luo works at Hamilton Eye Institute in Reading, PA with other offices in Pottsville, PA, Philadelphia, PA and Shamokin, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Luo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wyomissing
    1300 Broadcasting Rd, Reading, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 628-4444
  2. 2
    Progressive Vision Institute
    201 E Laurel Blvd, Pottsville, PA 17901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 628-4444
  3. 3
    Progressive Vision Institute
    8401 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 745-5050
  4. 4
    Progressive Vision Institute
    100 E Lehigh Ave Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 707-1830
  5. 5
    Progressive Vision Institute
    214 E Independence St, Shamokin, PA 17872 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 648-4444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Universal American
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 03, 2023
    Great care
    Mary K. — Feb 03, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Solomon Luo, MD
    About Dr. Solomon Luo, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1447256169
    Education & Certifications

    • Temple University Hospital
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    • University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
    • Ophthalmology
