Dr. Solomon Zimm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Solomon Zimm, MD
Dr. Solomon Zimm, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL.
Dr. Zimm's Office Locations
Health First Cancer Institute - Merritt Island225 Cone Rd, Merritt Island, FL 32952 Directions (321) 453-1361
Health Frist Medical Group LLC490 N Washington Ave, Titusville, FL 32796 Directions (321) 268-4200
Space Coast Cancer Center8725 N Wickham Rd Ste 103, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 253-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Parrish Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Really cares. Doesn't hustle you through. Straight with you, but in optimistic way. Makes sure you understand your care plan and adjusts to your needs
About Dr. Solomon Zimm, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1497717938
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Zimm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimm accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimm has seen patients for Anemia, Breast Cancer and Bone Marrow Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimm.
