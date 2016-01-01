See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Augusta, GA
Dr. Solon Kao, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5.0 (1)
Overview of Dr. Solon Kao, DDS

Dr. Solon Kao, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Kao works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kao's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2426
  2. 2
    Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry
    901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2481
  3. 3
    Au. Dental Associates Dental College of Ga
    1430 Laney Walker Blvd # 10, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2696

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction
Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Solon Kao, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1043269640
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Solon Kao, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

