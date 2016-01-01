Overview of Dr. Sombabu Maganti, MD

Dr. Sombabu Maganti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Aurora, Mercy Hospital Lebanon and Mercy Hospital Springfield.



Dr. Maganti works at Mercy Neurology in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.