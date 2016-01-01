See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Somechukwu Onuoha, MD

Internal Medicine
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Somechukwu Onuoha, MD

Dr. Somechukwu Onuoha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from YUZHOU UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Onuoha's Office Locations

    614a Kosciuszko St, Brooklyn, NY 11221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 249-0735

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroparesis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Gastroparesis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Treatment frequency

Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Somechukwu Onuoha, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598141319
    Education & Certifications

    • YUZHOU UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
