Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Somera Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Somera Ali, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Royersford, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Phoenixville Hospital and Pottstown Hospital.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
-
1
Pma Medical Specialists410 W Linfield Trappe Rd Ste 100, Royersford, PA 19468 Directions (610) 495-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenixville Hospital
- Pottstown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
I saw Dr. Ali for type 2 diabetes and low thyroid for about 10 years. She always took her time with me and answered all my questions. I'd highly recommend her. I was sad that I could not take her with me when we moved out of state!
About Dr. Somera Ali, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1215079330
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- King Edward Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Obesity, Diabetes Type 2 and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Hindi.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.