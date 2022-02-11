Overview

Dr. Somera Ali, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Royersford, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Phoenixville Hospital and Pottstown Hospital.



Dr. Ali works at PMA Medical Specialists LLC in Royersford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Diabetes Type 2 and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.