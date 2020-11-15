Dr. Somharn Saekow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saekow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Somharn Saekow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Somharn Saekow, MD is a Dermatologist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca Davis Med Center
Dr. Saekow works at
Locations
Scripps Clinic10820 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8645
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I felt he was quick but through! If he sees something concerning he felt with it then. Very happy!
About Dr. Somharn Saekow, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1437269990
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Davis Med Center
- Dermatology
Dr. Saekow works at
