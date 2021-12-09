Dr. Somkiat Sopontammarak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sopontammarak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Somkiat Sopontammarak, MD
Overview
Dr. Somkiat Sopontammarak, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Prince Of Songkla University and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Locations
South Plains Pediatric Cardiology, P.A.6401 Indiana Ave Ste C, Lubbock, TX 79413 Directions (806) 799-3322Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sam is AMAZING! He was so nice, very thorough and made my 10 year old daughter feel very comfortable. The staff is kind and inviting as well! I am extremely happy with our experience. Thank you Dr. Sam and staff!
About Dr. Somkiat Sopontammarak, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Thai
- 1720242126
Education & Certifications
- The Heart Inst For Chldn
- Christ Hospital
- Songklanagarind Hospital
- Prince Of Songkla University
- Hat Yai Wittayalai High School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sopontammarak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sopontammarak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sopontammarak has seen patients for Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sopontammarak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sopontammarak speaks Spanish and Thai.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Sopontammarak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sopontammarak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sopontammarak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sopontammarak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.