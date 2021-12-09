Overview

Dr. Somkiat Sopontammarak, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Prince Of Songkla University and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Sopontammarak works at South Plains Pediatric Cardiology, P.A. in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.