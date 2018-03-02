Overview of Dr. Sommer Gunia, DO

Dr. Sommer Gunia, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Kc Unvi Of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Gunia works at Comprehensive Breast Center of Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.