Dr. Nair has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Somnath Nair, MD
Overview of Dr. Somnath Nair, MD
Dr. Somnath Nair, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and North Mississippi Health Services.
Dr. Nair works at
Dr. Nair's Office Locations
Nevine M. Carp MD PA2623 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 208, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (954) 632-8336
North Ms Rehab Unit830 S Gloster St, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nair repaired my lower back problem after 30 years of pain. That was 7 years ago and still no pain. Excellent, kind and efficient doctor. Now having neck problems and Dr Nair is the only one I will have correct them. I must travel from Tennessee to Florida for care but will always make that trip. Some have reported he is rude but those reports must be incorrect. He was never rude to me. Quite the opposite....very kind and helpful.
About Dr. Somnath Nair, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1023045739
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
