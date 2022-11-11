See All Gastroenterologists in Kennewick, WA
Dr. Somprak Boonpongmanee, MD

Gastroenterology
4.3 (63)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Somprak Boonpongmanee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Siriraj Hospital Faculty Of Medicine, Mahidol University and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Boonpongmanee works at Tri-Cities Digestive Health Center in Kennewick, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tri-Cities Digestive Health Center
    8819 W Victoria Ave Ste 130, Kennewick, WA 99336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 460-5500

  • Kadlec Regional Medical Center

Dysphagia
Diarrhea
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Dysphagia
Diarrhea
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System

Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 11, 2022
    Dr. Boon and staff are excellent. Scheduling is easy and appointment reminder are received on time. Dr. Boon performs annual colonoscopies for me due to colon cancer and I trust him and his staff explicitly. From the time you walk in the door to the time you are wheeled to your car everything is 1st rate. I just had my 5-year scope, and it was clear!!!
    Keith — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Somprak Boonpongmanee, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Thai
    • 1528139359
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University Med Center
    • Georgetown Univ Hosp, Gastroenterology Mt Sinai Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
    • Case Western Reserve University-Mt. Sinai Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio, Usa
    • Siriraj Hospital Faculty Of Medicine, Mahidol University
    Dr. Somprak Boonpongmanee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boonpongmanee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boonpongmanee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boonpongmanee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boonpongmanee works at Tri-Cities Digestive Health Center in Kennewick, WA. View the full address on Dr. Boonpongmanee’s profile.

    Dr. Boonpongmanee has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boonpongmanee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Boonpongmanee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boonpongmanee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boonpongmanee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boonpongmanee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

