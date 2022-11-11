Dr. Somprak Boonpongmanee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boonpongmanee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Somprak Boonpongmanee, MD
Dr. Somprak Boonpongmanee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Siriraj Hospital Faculty Of Medicine, Mahidol University and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Tri-Cities Digestive Health Center8819 W Victoria Ave Ste 130, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 460-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
Dr. Boon and staff are excellent. Scheduling is easy and appointment reminder are received on time. Dr. Boon performs annual colonoscopies for me due to colon cancer and I trust him and his staff explicitly. From the time you walk in the door to the time you are wheeled to your car everything is 1st rate. I just had my 5-year scope, and it was clear!!!
About Dr. Somprak Boonpongmanee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Thai
- 1528139359
- Georgetown University Med Center
- Georgetown Univ Hosp, Gastroenterology Mt Sinai Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University-Mt. Sinai Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio, Usa
- Siriraj Hospital Faculty Of Medicine, Mahidol University
