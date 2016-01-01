Dr. Somprasong Songcharoen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Songcharoen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Somprasong Songcharoen, MD
Overview of Dr. Somprasong Songcharoen, MD
Dr. Somprasong Songcharoen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Songcharoen works at
Dr. Songcharoen's Office Locations
MS Premier Plastic Surgery971 Lakeland Dr Ste 315, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 981-2525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
MS Premier Plastic Surgery160 Fountains Blvd Ste B, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 981-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Somprasong Songcharoen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 57 years of experience
- English, Thai
Education & Certifications
- MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Songcharoen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Songcharoen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Songcharoen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Songcharoen speaks Thai.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Songcharoen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Songcharoen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Songcharoen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Songcharoen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.