Dr. Somsri Griffin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 67 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Griffin works at Child and Family Guidance Centers in Dallas, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.