Dr. Somsri Griffin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Somsri Griffin, MD
Dr. Somsri Griffin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 67 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Griffin works at
Dr. Griffin's Office Locations
Child and Family Guidance Centers8915 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (817) 962-0409
- 2 715 N Fielder Rd Ste A, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 962-0409
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Our grandson Eli Escobar was 8 years old when we took him to Dr Griffin. He had been diagnosed with ADHD but was having behavioral problems at school and frequent tantrum and anger episodes at school and at home. She took more than an hour to listen and evaluate him. We were amazed at her ability to describe and diagnose his condition. He is being treated with the right medication and all the problems faded away. We recommend her. She is awesome.
About Dr. Somsri Griffin, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 67 years of experience
- English
- 1841258878
Education & Certifications
- MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffin has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.